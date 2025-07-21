Sports
Hugo Gaston Faces Norbert Gombos in Generali Open Round of 32
Kitzbuhel, Austria – Hugo Gaston will take on Norbert Gombos in the first round of the Generali Open on Monday. The match is set to start at 1:30 PM local time at the Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel.
Gaston, ranked 99th in the world, has been given -210 odds to win, while Gombos, ranked 307th, stands at +160. Gaston’s implied probability of winning is 67.7%, a significant favorite going into the matchup.
This will be their second meeting, with Gaston having previously defeated Gombos 6-4, 6-4 in a lower-tier tournament in 2022. Gaston looks to build on that result as he plays in front of an audience at this ATP 250 event.
“I feel confident going into this match,” Gaston said, reflecting on his recent performances. “I know I need to stay focused and play my game.”
Gombos made it to this stage by successfully navigating through the qualifying rounds. To upset Gaston, he will need to deliver a consistent performance and keep the pressure on.
Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK or on the Tennis Channel in the US. For online streaming, Sky Go and the Tennis Channel are the options available. Both players are eager to make an impact early in this tournament.
As they enter the court, the stakes are high for both athletes, particularly for Gaston, who aims to showcase his skills on the outdoor clay surface.
