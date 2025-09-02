Hugo Rodallega Set for Comeback Against Millonarios After Surgery

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Hugo Rodallega, the celebrated forward for Independiente Santa Fe, is set to return to the field after recovering from nose surgery. His comeback aligns with the highly anticipated capital classic against Millonarios on September 6, 2025, at El Campín Stadium.

Rodallega, who played a crucial role in Santa Fe’s recent Liga BetPlay championship victory, had aimed to re-enter during a match against Once Caldas. However, due to a rescheduling linked to a concert at the stadium, this wish has been dashed. “The plan was to return against Once Caldas, but as the match is possibly canceled, I’ll keep training and wait for the classic,” Rodallega said. He assured fans he is in excellent physical condition, training alongside his teammates.

The 35-year-old forward had to miss the second half of the year after sustaining a nasal fracture during an encounter with Millonarios. Despite his absence, he attended the championship final, scoring the decisive goal that brought Santa Fe their tenth league title.

After this extraordinary feat, Rodallega opted for surgery and began his rehabilitation, resuming training in August just in time for the classic. Speaking on his future with the club, he remarked, “That topic hasn’t been discussed; I’m happy at Santa Fe and want to keep winning and leaving my mark here.”

Meanwhile, Santa Fe is desperate for a win following a recent loss to Fortaleza and the delay of their match against Once Caldas due to the concert. The pressure is mounting as fans eagerly await Rodallega’s return in one of the tournament’s most significant matches.

Since joining Santa Fe in 2023, Rodallega has left his mark in the capital classics against Millonarios, scoring four goals in ten encounters. This season, he leads the league with 14 goals in 23 matches, despite not scoring during the first classic of the year. Notably, he set a record as the oldest Colombian player to score in the Copa Libertadores, surpassing Arnoldo Iguarán.

As preparations continue for the match against Millonarios, the excitement surrounding Rodallega’s return is palpable, promising a thrilling showdown.