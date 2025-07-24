Hulk Hogan’s Health Rumors Resurface; Friends Deny Claims

Clearwater, Florida — Rumors about Hulk Hogan‘s health have surfaced again, as his former friend and radio host Bubba the Love Sponge has suggested that Hogan is in failing health. This claim comes nearly a month after it was first introduced.

On July 21, Bubba the Love Sponge reiterated his concerns on his network, stating that Hogan’s team may be hiding the true state of his health. In response, Hogan’s friends, including longtime manager Jimmy Hart and Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, have been working to dispel these claims.

Sky Daily posted on social media that Hogan is not in a coma and that he is recovering from a major surgery, a four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF). “He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience,” she explained.

Hart also denied the rumors, specifically addressing claims that Hogan cannot speak due to trachea damage. “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!,” Hart tweeted.

The speculation intensified when it was reported that Jimmy Hart allegedly told a source of his concerns about Hogan. Hart has since publicly refuted those claims.

Hogan’s recovery process has involved frequent hospital visits, according to Sky Daily. Despite the rumors, she assured fans that there is no need for panic.

As Hogan continues to heal, he is also preparing to launch his new venture, “Real American Freestyle,” an Olympic-style wrestling league, which is set to hold its first event on August 30 in Cleveland. The event will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a commentator.

Fans are hoping to see more updates on Hogan’s health leading up to this exciting new chapter in his career.