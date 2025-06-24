Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City

HULL, England – Hull City Council has approved a five-year plan to enhance the city’s infrastructure, which includes repairs to bridges, statues, monuments, and fountains.

The council aims to strengthen several road flyovers and conduct surveys of Victoria Pier and the River Hull Walkway, with the goal of creating replacement plans. The total cost of the improvement plan is estimated at £42 million.

To finance this project, the council will seek funding from the government’s new £1 billion Structures Fund, launched on June 16. Council leader Mike Ross expressed optimism about the proposal, saying, “This programme marks a significant step forward for Hull.”

Ross stated that the plan is designed to address serious infrastructure challenges in the city, ensuring reliable transport links and safeguarding Hull’s cultural heritage. “This plan has Hull’s bridges at the heart of it and will help us avoid disruptive emergency closures,” he noted.

Specific projects include replacing bearings on Ennerdale Bridge, Stoneferry Bridge, and the Millennium Footbridge. The initiative also encompasses repairs for the King William III statue in Market Place and the city’s war memorial on Ferensway.

Councillor Ross has emphasized the importance of this initiative, particularly given Hull’s unique geography, which includes numerous waterways requiring extensive infrastructure.

He urged the government to support funding for the city, pointing out that “it is absolutely essential that a significant proportion of this new fund finds its way to the areas and cities in the North of England that have for too long been overlooked and ignored.”

The council’s investment plan will be reviewed in an upcoming cabinet meeting on June 23. Ross believes this project will prevent further disruption and benefit local residents, businesses, and the city’s economy.