Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

NEW YORK, NY — Hulu has officially announced that Season 5 of its popular comedy series, ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ will premiere on September 9, 2025. The first three episodes will be available on the release date, with new episodes debuting weekly each Tuesday thereafter.

The show’s leading trio, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are set to return as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively. This season begins with the mysterious death of The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, following allegedly suspicious circumstances.

“Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident,” reads the official synopsis. “Their investigation leads them into the darker corners of New York City, revealing a dangerous network of secrets intertwined with powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and enigmatic residents of The Arconia.”

Along with the main cast, several notable guest stars will join for Season 5, including Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, and Nathan Lane. These new additions are expected to bring their own unique flair to the show. Martin and John Hoffman, co-creators of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ stated that this season will explore themes reflecting the current socio-economic landscape of New York.

The series, which debuted in 2021, has gained critical acclaim and numerous awards, including accolades for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards. Selena Gomez expressed her excitement during an award acceptance speech, thanking the cast, crew, and viewers for their ongoing support.

Filming for Season 5 wrapped up in June 2025, with key locations shot in iconic areas across New York City. “We’re all going to hell,” teased Gomez in a recent behind-the-scenes clip, indicating the comedic tone the series is known for.

Hulu’s announcement came with a light-hearted video featuring Martin, Short, and Gomez, creating buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the new season. With a mix of humor and intrigue, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ continues to captivate audiences and stands as one of Hulu’s most successful comedy series.