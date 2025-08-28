Entertainment
Hulu’s ‘Deli Boys’ Renewed for Second Season with Fred Armisen Joining Cast
LOS ANGELES, CA — Hulu has officially renewed its comedy series, “Deli Boys,” for a second season, adding Fred Armisen to the cast as a series regular. The announcement was made on August 26, 2025.
Originally premiering in March, “Deli Boys” follows pampered Pakistani American brothers Mir and Raj Dar, played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, respectively. The brothers, who lose everything, delve into their father’s secret life of crime as they strive to inherit his underworld connections.
In the upcoming season, Armisen will portray a legendary gambling savant with the ability to read people like cards. His casino empire spans the globe, with his main casino located in Philadelphia. Described as uniquely brilliant yet deeply unhinged, his character presents a potentially dangerous ally or foe.
Armisen joins fellow cast members Ali, Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Naveeda “Lucky,” a former advisor trying to guide the brothers in their new lifestyle. The series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed under Jenni Konner Productions along with producers Jenni Konner and Nora Silver.
Michelle Nader, who served as showrunner in Season 1, will continue in that role for Season 2. Nisha Ganatra, who directed and executive produced the pilot episode, will also be returning.
Armisen is recognized for his notable work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Wednesday.” He is also involved in various projects, including his Broadway debut in “All In: Comedy About Love” and has a new album titled “100 Sound Effects” set to release on September 26.
Hulu’s “Deli Boys” continues to stir excitement as it ramps up for a second season with refreshed storylines and new character dynamics.
Recent Posts
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City