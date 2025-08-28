Hulu’s ‘Deli Boys’ Renewed for Second Season with Fred Armisen Joining Cast

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hulu has officially renewed its comedy series, “Deli Boys,” for a second season, adding Fred Armisen to the cast as a series regular. The announcement was made on August 26, 2025.

Originally premiering in March, “Deli Boys” follows pampered Pakistani American brothers Mir and Raj Dar, played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, respectively. The brothers, who lose everything, delve into their father’s secret life of crime as they strive to inherit his underworld connections.

In the upcoming season, Armisen will portray a legendary gambling savant with the ability to read people like cards. His casino empire spans the globe, with his main casino located in Philadelphia. Described as uniquely brilliant yet deeply unhinged, his character presents a potentially dangerous ally or foe.

Armisen joins fellow cast members Ali, Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Naveeda “Lucky,” a former advisor trying to guide the brothers in their new lifestyle. The series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed under Jenni Konner Productions along with producers Jenni Konner and Nora Silver.

Michelle Nader, who served as showrunner in Season 1, will continue in that role for Season 2. Nisha Ganatra, who directed and executive produced the pilot episode, will also be returning.

Armisen is recognized for his notable work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Wednesday.” He is also involved in various projects, including his Broadway debut in “All In: Comedy About Love” and has a new album titled “100 Sound Effects” set to release on September 26.

Hulu’s “Deli Boys” continues to stir excitement as it ramps up for a second season with refreshed storylines and new character dynamics.