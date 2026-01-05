Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ Teases Shocking Season 2 Returns and Twists

Los Angeles, CA – Fans of Hulu’s hit series ‘Paradise‘ can expect a thrilling ride in Season 2, set to premiere on February 23, 2026. Actress Shahi teased viewers about the intense plot twists and turns that await them this season.

“It is a roller-coaster ride,” Shahi, who plays the role of psychotherapist Gabriela, said. “Just when you think you know what’s happening, something surprising happens and catches you off guard.”

After keeping the show’s return under wraps, Shahi expressed her excitement about the upcoming episodes. “When the love is that high, it just really gives you an extra pep in your step,” she noted.

Created by Dan Fogelman, ‘Paradise’ debuted in January 2025, diving into the mysterious world of a wealthy community confronting shocking events. The narrative escalated quickly as it culminated in a dramatic reveal of the community being a bunker for prominent individuals following an apocalyptic event.

Shahi praised Fogelman’s exceptional writing skills and collaborative approach. “He takes the time to listen. It’s been nice to feel that creative freedom,” she said during a recent interview.

She emphasized her intent to develop her character further, stating that imperfection adds depth, making characters more relatable and engaging. “Perfect people are boring. I look for the crack in the veneer,” she explained.

The anticipation surrounding Season 2 has sparked discussions about which stars will return and which will not, following the shocking cliffhangers from the first installment. New episodes will air weekly following the premiere.

‘Paradise’ not only enthralled audiences with its gripping storyline but also gave rise to theories and speculation as fans dissected every clue in Season 1.

As Shahi prepares for the next chapter, she hopes her book, ‘Life Is Lifey’, set for release on January 27, will inspire others to live authentically.

“I hope that people have the courage to live their lives as truthfully as they can,” she stated. ‘Paradise’ returns on Hulu with new episodes every Monday, promising more surprises and intense drama.