Hulu to Premiere ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ This Fall

LOS ANGELES — Hulu is set to premiere its limited series, ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family,’ on October 15, exploring the dark secrets of South Carolina’s notorious Murdaugh family.

Starring Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh and Patricia Arquette as his wife, Maggie, the show dives into their privileged life before tragedy strikes. The synopsis outlines how their son Paul is involved in a fatal boat crash, leading the family to unprecedented challenges.

As the plot unfolds, the Murdaughs’ ties to several mysterious deaths arise, putting their family bonds to the test. ‘What begins as a lavish life soon spirals into a series of questions threatening everything Maggie and Alex hold dear,’ the synopsis states.

The series is inspired by Mandy Matney‘s ‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast,’ which investigates the double homicide of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh and their family’s complicated criminal history. Other cast members include Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh and Brittany Snow portraying Matney.

In an interview with Variety, Patricia Arquette described the Murdaugh story as a “sad, rotten American tale.” She highlighted the complexities of marrying someone with a troubling nature, saying, “It’s so interesting to me how their enchanted life became completely destroyed.”

The first three episodes will be available at launch, with new episodes released weekly. The series is a production of Hulu, a subsidiary of Disney.