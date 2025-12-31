Hulu’s Tell Me Lies Season 3 Trailer Drops Ahead of January Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of Hulu‘s addictive drama “Tell Me Lies” will be thrilled to hear that the Season 3 trailer is now available. The highly anticipated season is set to premiere on January 13, 2026, with a two-episode launch on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The series promises to deliver the same intense emotions and chaotic relationships that viewers have come to love. The season will unfold weekly, featuring a total of eight episodes airing every Tuesday through late February.

The newly released trailer features Lucy Albright, portrayed by Grace Van Patten, who opens with a haunting apology, indicating that the stakes in her tumultuous relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) are higher than ever. Their dynamic looks set to complicate further as past mistakes threaten to create deeper emotional fallout.

“Tell Me Lies” first premiered in 2022, introducing Lucy and Stephen, whose relationship quickly escalated from a typical college romance to a toxic cycle filled with betrayal and heartbreak. Season 2 explored the consequences of their actions and how their friend group was affected, creating a web of confrontations and emotional reckoning.

In her recent comments, Van Patten indicated that the new season will push many characters to confront serious consequences, stating, “I’m scared for the audience. Everything’s coming to a head, and everything’s getting more and more tangled and intertwined.” The trailer showcases a preview of the ensuing chaos, highlighting Lucy’s struggles and the complications of her relationships.

As the countdown begins for the new season, viewers are encouraged to revisit the first two seasons to prepare for the drama that lies ahead. Mark your calendars for January 13: the dramatic saga continues, and the secrets deepen. Fans are eager to find out if Lucy and Stephen will finally break free from the chaos they create.