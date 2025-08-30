Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hulu, one of the original streaming services, is set to undergo significant changes in 2026 as Disney plans to merge the platform into Disney+. Although the Hulu app remains operational until then, users can take steps now to enhance their viewing experience.

Currently, Hulu offers two subscription options: $9.99 per month with ads, or $18.99 without ads. For those committed to keeping their accounts, Hulu’s annual subscription is available for $99.99, offering a savings of nearly two months’ fees. Bundles with Disney+ and ESPN are also available, making it easier for users to select a plan that suits their viewing preferences.

Account sharing is now limited to members of the same household, and those outside the home will be blocked from accessing the account. Users can purchase an additional member account for people living elsewhere. According to Hulu, the household is determined by the TV used to log in, but users can switch device settings and utilize a special code option should they attempt to watch from different locations.

Mobile users can adjust video quality settings within the app. By heading to their profile settings, users can switch from ‘Data Saver’ to ‘Best Available’ for optimal video quality. However, this consumes more data, so users should ensure they have sufficient data plans or consider downloading content for offline viewing—a feature exclusive to premium accounts.

In addition to improving video streaming quality, users are advised to manage their download settings to optimize storage and streamline the viewing process. Titles can be downloaded directly to mobile devices, which is particularly useful for users traveling without internet access.

Hulu users can enjoy customized experiences by disabling autoplay features and managing their ‘Continue Watching’ lists directly within the app settings. For long-term users wanting to pause their subscriptions temporarily without canceling, Hulu also allows subscribers to pause payments easily.

Despite the impending changes, Hulu continues to provide substantial original content, with popular titles like ‘Shōgun‘ still available. The anticipated integration with Disney+ could herald an expanded library and new viewing options for users, but the transition means adapting current habits.

As the 2026 integration deadline approaches, Hulu users are encouraged to explore the current features and prepare for the transition for an even better streaming experience within the Disney+ framework.