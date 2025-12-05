Humble Restores Controversial Horror Game ‘Horses’ After Initial Delisting

December 3, 2025, SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Humble has relisted the controversial horror game ‘Horses’ after temporarily removing it from its store following recent media attention and developer concerns.

The action came after developer Santa Ragione expressed dissatisfaction with the initial removal process, stating that their team found it necessary to reassess the game’s content in light of public criticism. ‘While our content is heavy, we believe nothing in the game warrants removal from their store,’ the studio said.

After a thorough review, the company concluded that ‘Horses’ did not violate any guidelines enforceable by Humble. They added, ‘We’re grateful to Humble for having reconsidered and for taking the time to check out the game.’

However, ‘Horses’ faced further obstacles as it was also banned from Steam and the Epic Games Store shortly before its launch. Epic Games cited violations of their content guidelines regarding ‘Inappropriate Content’ and ‘Hateful or Abusive Content,’ adding more turmoil for Santa Ragione.

Santa Ragione, whose previous iterations of the game were met with contention, highlighted a lack of communication from both platforms regarding what specifically triggered the bans. The studio had anticipated a launch on other PC storefronts, including Epic and Steam.

In an email from Epic Games, the ban explanation included the claim that the game received a rating of ‘Adult Only’ (AO) during a content review, further complicating the potential for distribution.

As the situation unfolded, notably amidst growing public support for ‘Horses,’ developers from GOG stepped in, expressing their pride in offering the game on their platform following Valve’s ban.

Santa Ragione has stated they hope other developers will join them in advocating for better transparency from Steam and other platforms, as such restrictions limit artistic expression in the gaming industry.