NEW YORK, NY — Hundreds of people named Ryan gathered at a bar in New York City this weekend in an attempt to break the record for the most individuals with the same name in one place.

The unique gathering drew attention as participants celebrated their common name while aiming for a Guinness World Record.

The record was set to be challenged again over the next month by individuals with different names, including Galifianakis, Antetokounmpo, Ochocinco, and Cococrisp.

Attendees expressed excitement about being part of a historic moment. “It’s not every day you get to meet so many people who share your name,” said one attendee, Ryan Johnson.

In addition to the Ryan gathering, MLB was in the spotlight as the Chicago Cubs faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series starting at PNC Park.

Chicago’s Jameson Taillon is 5-4 on the road this season. Taillon is set to make his 21st start of the season, while Pirates’ Braxton Ashcraft will make his seventh start.

The Cubs lead the season series 7-3, having won four of their last five games, including a recent victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Conversely, the Pirates have struggled, losing eight of their last nine games.

The first pitch of tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and fans are eager to see how the teams fare against each other.