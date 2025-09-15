News
Hundreds Named Ryan Gather in NYC Bar to Break Record
NEW YORK, NY — Hundreds of people named Ryan gathered at a bar in New York City this weekend in an attempt to break the record for the most individuals with the same name in one place.
The unique gathering drew attention as participants celebrated their common name while aiming for a Guinness World Record.
The record was set to be challenged again over the next month by individuals with different names, including Galifianakis, Antetokounmpo, Ochocinco, and Cococrisp.
Attendees expressed excitement about being part of a historic moment. “It’s not every day you get to meet so many people who share your name,” said one attendee, Ryan Johnson.
In addition to the Ryan gathering, MLB was in the spotlight as the Chicago Cubs faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series starting at PNC Park.
Chicago’s Jameson Taillon is 5-4 on the road this season. Taillon is set to make his 21st start of the season, while Pirates’ Braxton Ashcraft will make his seventh start.
The Cubs lead the season series 7-3, having won four of their last five games, including a recent victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Conversely, the Pirates have struggled, losing eight of their last nine games.
The first pitch of tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and fans are eager to see how the teams fare against each other.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations