Hundreds of Sanitation Workers Strike in Boston Area, Affecting Waste Collection

PEABODY, MA — Hundreds of sanitation workers in the Boston area began a strike early Tuesday, impacting waste collection in 20 communities, according to Teamsters Local 25.

The union announced that 450 workers represented by Teamsters started their strike just after midnight, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents amid ongoing contract negotiations with Republic Services.

Members of the union are demanding better wages, benefits, and labor protections, but discussions have stalled as Republic Services offers no concessions. NBC10 Boston has attempted to contact Republic Services for a statement.

Workers were expected to rally in Peabody on Tuesday. The union warned that other local groups representing workers at Republic Services might also initiate strikes across the nation.

“If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who’s responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien. “Republic Teamsters didn’t start this fight, but we will finish it. Our members will do whatever it takes to finally get the respect they’re owed.”

The towns impacted by the strike include Peabody, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Gloucester, Wakefield, Marblehead, Malden, Topsfield, Beverly, Danvers, North Reading, Lynnfield, Reading, Swampscott, Arlington, Watertown, and Canton. North Reading urged residents not to put out trash or recycling on Tuesday, citing the impact of the strike.

Republic Services expressed disappointment in the strike, asserting that they had been negotiating in good faith. “A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve,” a representative stated.

As the work stoppage continues, over 3,500 Teamsters could be affected nationally. Republic Services stated that they currently provide competitive wages, healthcare, and pension plans for their employees.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be available as more information is provided.