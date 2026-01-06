Hungarian Filmmaker Béla Tarr Dies at Age 70

Budapest, Hungary – Béla Tarr, the acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker known for his dark and contemplative films, has died at the age of 70. His family announced his passing early on January 6, 2026, through Hungarian news agency MTI. Tarr’s death came after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by the European Film Academy later in the day.

Béla Tarr was born in 1955 in Pécs, Hungary. He began his career at Balázs Béla Stúdió, a hub for experimental filmmaking in Hungary. Tarr made his directorial debut with ‘Family Nest‘ in 1979, which garnered significant acclaim, winning the Grand Prix at the Mannheim Film Festival. He graduated from the Academy of Theatre and Film in Budapest in 1982, marking the beginning of his influential career.

International recognition followed with his 1988 film ‘Damnation,’ which debuted at the Berlin Film Festival and earned him the Best Young Film Award at the European Film Awards. However, it was his 1994 masterpiece ‘Sátántangó,’ an adaptation of László Krasznahorkai‘s novel showcasing the struggles in a post-communist Hungarian village, that cemented his legacy. The film is a seven-and-a-half-hour exploration of despair and resilience, important to the slow cinema movement.

Tarr continued to create renowned films, culminating with ‘The Turin Horse‘ in 2011, which examined the themes of existence and suffering. ‘The Turin Horse’ was honored with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival. After this film, Tarr retired from directing and launched an international film school, film.factory, in Sarajevo.

In recent years, Tarr served as a visiting professor at various prestigious film academies. He was awarded the Honorary Award by the European Film Academy in 2023. The Academy expressed its condolences, acknowledging Tarr as an outstanding director and a significant voice in cinema respected by peers and loved by audiences worldwide. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.