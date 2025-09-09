Hungary Faces Portugal in World Cup Qualifier Showdown

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary takes on Portugal on September 9, 2025, in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Puskás Arena. The match, set to start at 8:45 PM local time, is a significant event for both teams, shaping their paths towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hungary, led by coach Marco Rossi, hopes to improve after their recent struggle in the Euro 2024 competition. The Magyars recently drew 2-2 against Ireland, with goals from Barnabás Varga and Roland Sallai. This match against Portugal is critical for Hungary, as they aim to secure a spot in the repechage for World Cup qualification.

On the other hand, Portugal enters the game as a strong contender in Group F, having convincingly defeated Armenia 5-0 in their first qualifying match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals, solidifying his status as a top player for the national team. Portugal’s mix of experience and youth, featuring talents like Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, poses a challenge for the home team.

Previous encounters favor Portugal, who have never lost to Hungary in official matches. The Portuguese squad is determined to maintain their winning streak, which is pivotal as they seek another World Cup appearance.

The Puskás Arena is expected to be lively, with fans eager to support their team in this must-win match. Both squads will look to establish dominance early, knowing the importance of points in the qualifiers.

As the kick-off approaches, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting clash in their World Cup journey.