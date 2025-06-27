Hunter Dickinson Signs Two-Way Deal with New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans, LA – Hunter Dickinson has signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans after going undrafted from the University of Kansas. The deal was announced on June 26, 2025, following a standout season where Dickinson averaged 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks.

This past season, Dickinson achieved remarkable statistics, contributing 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks while maintaining a shooting percentage of 52.6% from the field. Throughout his career at Kansas, which began after transferring from Michigan, Dickinson held strong performances, earning double-doubles consistently.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged a double-double for the first time, with 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Prior to his time at Kansas, Dickinson thrived at Michigan, posting more than 18 points per game in both of his final seasons there.

With a total of 34 games played during his fifth year at Kansas, Dickinson spent an average of 30.2 minutes on the court, solidifying his reputation as a reliable scorer and rebounder. The Pelicans now look forward to integrating Dickinson into their roster as he begins his professional career.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.