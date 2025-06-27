Hunter Sallis Gains Attention Ahead of NBA Draft

LOS ANGELES, California — Hunter Sallis is gaining interest as the NBA Draft approaches, following a transfer to Wake Forest.

Initially, Sallis struggled during his two seasons at Gonzaga. However, his performance at Wake Forest revived his hopes of making it to the NBA. Experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo recently suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider selecting him with the 55th pick in the second round.

Despite having no workouts with the Lakers, Sallis has showcased his skills in sessions with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. With limited options, the Lakers’ front office is meticulously evaluating draft prospects to make an informed decision.

Sallis’s chance to impress will depend on what grade teams assign him. The draft class this year presents various options, but Sallis stands out due to his impressive senior season statistics. The 6-foot-5-inch guard averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season.

His shooting percentages reflect areas for improvement. Sallis shot 45.7 percent overall but struggled with his three-point shooting, making only 27.7 percent from beyond the arc. However, he had a standout 40.5 percent in the previous season, raising questions about his consistency.

Despite the shooting setbacks, Sallis has shown potential in midrange shooting and has steadily improved his free throw percentage, suggesting room for growth under NBA coaching. His ability to score effectively at the rim and agility with the ball make him a formidable offensive threat.

Defensively, Sallis’s fundamentals and effort could make him an impactful player. However, concerns about his size and strength in translating his skills to the NBA persist.

With the 55th overall pick in the draft, the Lakers are faced with uncertainty. Selecting Sallis could be a calculated risk that pays off with significant rewards.