Hunter Valley Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash

Brett Andrew Button, a 59-year-old bus driver, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison following a tragic crash in the Hunter Valley that resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to 25 others.

The incident occurred on June 11, 2023, when Button was driving a bus carrying wedding guests. The bus rolled and struck a guard rail in thick fog at Greta. Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis stated that Button exhibited reckless behavior and had been impaired by the opioid Tamerol at the time of the accident.

During the sentencing, Judge Ellis emphasized the devastation caused by the crash, referencing the 33 victim impact statements submitted by families affected by the tragedy. He noted this case was unprecedented in his extensive judicial experience.

Button pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm. He admitted to taking more than the prescribed dosage of the opioid Tramadol, which he had been using since 1994.

Despite his admission of guilt and expressions of remorse, Button’s case raised significant concerns among the victims’ families. Many expressed criticism towards the decision of prosecutors to drop manslaughter charges against him, believing that his actions warranted a more severe sentence.

The ten individuals who lost their lives in the crash included Nadene McBride, her daughter Kyah, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Kane Symons, Zach Bray, Angus Craig, and Darcy Bulman. Families gathered at the court, reacting with sorrow and grief as the sentence was delivered.