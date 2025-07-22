The Hunting Wives: A Texas Thriller of Obsession and Murder

Maple Brook, Texas – A new Netflix series titled The Hunting Wives invites viewers into a world of obsession, seduction, and deadly secrets. Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, the show follows Sophie O’Neil, a woman who moves from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Texas with her family.

Portrayed by Brittany Snow, Sophie soon becomes entangled with Margot Banks, played by Malin Akerman, the powerful leader of a group of affluent housewives. The darkly comedic series highlights the contrasts between Sophie’s former East Coast life and the high-stakes social scene in Texas.

A gripping plot unfolds as Sophie navigates her new environment, where she finds herself drawn into a perilous world of lavish parties, betrayals, and murder after attending a soirée hosted by Margot. Akerman describes Margot as a character who, while charismatic and charming, also embodies a dangerous allure.

“It was thrilling to explore a character who is cutthroat yet charming,” Akerman expressed. “These women live in a bubble of shared secrecy and wild behavior, and it was fascinating to portray that dynamic.”

The series combines elements from various dramatic influences, including shades of Big Little Lies and nostalgia for classic series like Dallas. Viewers can expect an intricate narrative filled with both suspense and humor, appealing to those captivated by complicated characters.

The Hunting Wives is executive produced by Cobb, along with Rebecca Perry Cutter, the series’ writer and showrunner, and Erwin Stoff. The collaboration allowed for an authentic representation of the story’s roots in Cobb’s experiences and observations.

As the intricacies of the social group unfold, relationships become increasingly complicated, and a murder investigation threatens to expose the community’s hidden truths. “The show walks a fine line between fun and dark,” said Cutter, indicating a blend of drama and thrill that keeps audiences guessing.

The show is streaming now on Netflix, promising viewers a wild ride through the lavish yet treacherous lives of Texas’s elite housewives.