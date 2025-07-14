HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’ Hits No. 1, Drake Dances into Top 10

NEW YORK, NY — HUNTR/X‘s song “Golden” has ascended to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, marking a significant milestone in the music industry. The track, featured in the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, surged from No. 23 to No. 6 on the Hot 100, accumulating 18.8 million streams, up 39%, along with 950,000 in airplay audience and 3,000 sold.

Released on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters premiered in U.S. theaters and on Netflix, with the soundtrack quickly gaining popularity. The soundtrack achieved the highest-charting position of 2025, jumping to No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

In addition to HUNTR/X’s achievements, the song also gives the fictional group a record as the first fictional act to top the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The trio, whose music is voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, has joined an elite group that includes popular fictional acts like Hannah Montana and the Partridge Family.

Meanwhile, Drake‘s new track “What Did I Miss?” debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100, becoming his 81st entry in the top 10. The song, which is also the most-streamed and top-selling of the week, further boosts Drake’s status as he continues to break records.

Drake’s successes extend to his career totals, as he logged his 10th week with at least three simultaneous top 10 hits on the Hot 100, a feat achieved by only five other acts in history. His album, I’m the Problem, coincides with his three current top 10 hits.

Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” also secured No. 1 spots on the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, making it his record-extending 21st leader on Streaming Songs and 15th on Digital Sales.

As the charts continue to evolve, this week’s rankings reflect the impact of streaming and sales data, providing insights into the ever-changing landscape of the music industry. The Billboard charts will update on July 15, 2025, with real-time updates also available on social media.