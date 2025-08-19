Huracán Faces Once Caldas in Copa Sudamericana Showdown

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Club Huracán hosts Once Caldas on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16.

The match starts at 7:00 p.m. local time (00:00 Spain, 6:00 p.m. EST). Huracán enters the contest needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, where Once Caldas secured a victory thanks to a goal from Dayro Moreno.

Fans can watch the match live on ESPN, with coverage also available on streaming services in South America like Disney+. In Colombia, the game will be broadcast starting at 5:00 p.m. through Claro Sports.

Despite their loss in Manizales, Once Caldas is favored in the upcoming match. Betting odds suggest Huracán holds a slight advantage, with odds of 1.64 for a win and 3.75 for a draw, while a victory for Once Caldas is pegged at 6.50.

Huracán returns to this stage after a strong showing in the group phase, finishing atop Zone C with 14 points from four wins and two draws. Under the guidance of coach Frank Darío Kudelka, the team has had a successful season so far, having reached the finals of the Apertura Tournament and currently leading the Clausura group A after a recent win against Argentinos Juniors.

Once Caldas, meanwhile, advanced to the knockout stage after defeating San Antonio Bulo Bulo of Bolivia 7-0 on aggregate. The Colombian team’s journey began with a narrow 1-0 win over fellow countrymen Millonarios previously in the tournament.

The winner of this matchup will proceed to the quarterfinals, where they will face the victor of the clash between Independiente del Valle and Mushuc Runa, both from Ecuador.