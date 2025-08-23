Hurricane Erin Causes High Surf Along New England Beaches

POINT JUDITH, Rhode Island – Hurricane Erin, a Category 4 storm swirling off the East Coast, generated dramatic surf that attracted crowds to New England beaches on Thursday and Friday. With waves crashing up to 20 feet high, many beachgoers took in the spectacle from a safe distance.

People flocked to Point Judith in Narragansett, R.I., on Thursday to witness the impressive waves. Jenn Johnson from Cranston, R.I., shared her excitement, saying, “To spend time with my kids watching the huge waves crash is worth the trip.” The salty air and refreshing mist enhanced the experience for many.

On Friday, the waves continued to grow as high tide met Erin’s powerful offshore winds. Humarock Beach in Scituate and Brant Rock Beach in Marshfield saw significant waves that led spectators to abandon swimming and instead set up folding chairs to admire the scene. Colin Kenny, a 12-year-old, expressed his enthusiasm while standing near the edge of the surf, stating, “I think they’re pretty big. That would kind of be fun to swim in.”

His father, Chris Kenny, noted that the conditions were too dangerous for surfing. “This is a little bit out of our league,” he remarked, cautioning about the unpredictable nature of stormy waters. Winds at the coast reached speeds between 30 to 40 miles per hour, contributing to the hazardous surf.

Some surfers, however, took to the waves at Point Judith on Thursday. Jon Kozowyk from Gloucester claimed the conditions were ideal for longboard surfing, describing the waves as “the best of the season.” As families enjoyed the beach, others kept a safer distance, respecting emergency warnings against entering the water.

Angela Park, a local resident, highlighted the town’s warnings about the dangers of swimming. “They said not to go in the water, and I’m like, ‘Who in their right mind would go in that water?’” she remarked while spending time with a friend. Nearby, fifth-generation Marshfield resident Gary Innes found amusement in the ocean spray, humorously calling it “a free car wash.”

Despite Erin being hundreds of miles offshore, the storm is affecting the New England coastline. Meteorologists expect strong surf and rip currents to persist through the weekend. The last significant hurricane to impact the area was Hurricane Bob in 1991, with Tropical Storm Henri passing nearby in 2021.

As preparations continue for Hurricane Erin’s distant effects, beach safety remains a priority, reminding visitors to stay vigilant against strong currents and rough seas. Hampton Lifeguards reported over 140 rescues last week due to rip currents, urging beachgoers to always swim near lifeguards.

Public safety officials encourage everyone enjoying the beach to heed warnings and keep a safe distance from the surf while appreciating the formidable presence of Hurricane Erin.