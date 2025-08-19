Hurricane Erin Creates Rip Current Risks Along Maryland Coast

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins reported that temperatures in Maryland this Monday afternoon will remain in the 70s. While Hurricane Erin is moving towards the Bahamas, its impact on Maryland will mainly be felt through increased rip current risks along the coastline.

According to Jenkins, the storm will be far enough offshore that Maryland will not experience direct effects. However, rip currents are already a concern at Ocean City, where high-risk conditions are expected. Jenkins emphasized that these rip currents are not directly caused by Erin but are a result of other low-pressure areas in the region.

Current temperatures show 71 degrees at Baltimore/Washington International Airport and 74 in downtown Baltimore. The weather is primarily characterized by clouds and light rain, especially in the Middle River region and southern Anne Arundel County.

Residents can expect continued light rain through Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Jenkins advises that on Tuesday, the forecast calls for another chance of showers. Temperatures across central Maryland will remain cooler than the previous days, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Erin itself, currently a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, is predicted to weaken as it moves northwest parallel to the U.S. East Coast. Still, it will churn rough surf and risk of dangerous rip currents from the Carolinas to New Jersey next week. Jenkins reminds those planning to visit local beaches to pay attention to surf advisories.

As the week progresses, Maryland’s weather is expected to stabilize, with a drier forecast moving in after Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-80s later in the week, bringing more comfortable conditions.