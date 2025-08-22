Hurricane Erin’s Massive Waves Hit East Coast, Evacuations Ordered

NEW YORK, NY — Hurricane Erin has been battering the East Coast this week, producing large waves and dangerous conditions from New York to South Carolina. The storm, which was still packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph on Thursday morning, has led to coastal flooding and hazardous rip currents.

Video footage from Hatteras Island on Thursday showed waves flooding the land, coming perilously close to homes near the beach. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for large breaking waves of 8–12 feet in surf zones, prompting precautions for beachgoers.

As Hurricane Erin continues its path through the Atlantic, the Outer Banks have seen substantial preparations, including evacuations for thousands in vulnerable areas. The coastline is braced for storm surges, and areas like Rodanthe beaches are experiencing swells of 7–17 feet, raising concerns about property safety.

“Conditions are perilous for most areas along the East Coast,” said FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel. “Ocean swells have reached the sand dunes during high tide.” On Thursday morning, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, also faced encroaching ocean swells during high tide.

In Maryland, FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell reported on the scene where 40 mph winds and 10-foot waves hit Ocean City. As a result, all beaches in the area remain closed due to deadly rip currents. The Coastal Flood Warning for Ocean City is set to go into effect Thursday evening and will last through Friday afternoon.

Further north in New Jersey, FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen also noted similar perilous conditions. He reported that the hurricane, currently just a few hundred miles off the Eastern Seaboard, is creating extremely dangerous surf conditions.

By late Friday, Hurricane Erin is expected to move out into the far North Atlantic, losing its hurricane status but still leaving behind significant impacts along the coast.