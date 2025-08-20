News
Hurricane Erin Strengthens, North Carolina Issues Evacuations
Outer Banks, North Carolina — Residents in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are evacuating as Hurricane Erin approaches the coast. The hurricane, which briefly strengthened to a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, has now weakened slightly, with winds estimated at 125 mph. However, it continues to pose serious risks along the East Coast, including life-threatening rip currents.
North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on August 19. “Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions,” Stein stated in a press release. He urged residents to prepare their emergency kits and heed evacuation orders.
The Asheville Fire Department shared on social media that it sent emergency responders to assist in efforts along the coast. “This is a team effort, and we are here to help,” the department noted.
Although Erin is not expected to make landfall, officials warned of significant high seas and waves from the storm’s wind fields. Emergency measures have been increased, with evacuations mandated for Hatteras Island, Ocracoke, and Dare County by 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 19.
Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation have indicated that roads such as NC12 may become impassable due to ocean overwash. “Please heed the evacuation orders and keep you and your family safe,” they stressed.
In a statement, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan advised caution. “These are going to be situations where you’re not going to want to be in the ocean,” he warned, emphasizing the dangers posed by strong surf and currents driven by an offshore hurricane.
As Hurricane Erin develops, forecasters predict that it will eventually dissipate in the open Atlantic by early August 23. The ongoing Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, is anticipated to be slightly above-average according to Colorado State University experts.
Recent Posts
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
- Aaron Glenn Focuses on Jets Amid Outside Noise in First Training Camp
- Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion
- Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway
- Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
- Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze
- Miami-Dade Schools and Adidas Forge Historic $13.5 Million Deal
- Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down Amid Sales Slump and Controversy