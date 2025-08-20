Hurricane Erin Strengthens, North Carolina Issues Evacuations

Outer Banks, North Carolina — Residents in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are evacuating as Hurricane Erin approaches the coast. The hurricane, which briefly strengthened to a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, has now weakened slightly, with winds estimated at 125 mph. However, it continues to pose serious risks along the East Coast, including life-threatening rip currents.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on August 19. “Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions,” Stein stated in a press release. He urged residents to prepare their emergency kits and heed evacuation orders.

The Asheville Fire Department shared on social media that it sent emergency responders to assist in efforts along the coast. “This is a team effort, and we are here to help,” the department noted.

Although Erin is not expected to make landfall, officials warned of significant high seas and waves from the storm’s wind fields. Emergency measures have been increased, with evacuations mandated for Hatteras Island, Ocracoke, and Dare County by 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 19.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation have indicated that roads such as NC12 may become impassable due to ocean overwash. “Please heed the evacuation orders and keep you and your family safe,” they stressed.

In a statement, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan advised caution. “These are going to be situations where you’re not going to want to be in the ocean,” he warned, emphasizing the dangers posed by strong surf and currents driven by an offshore hurricane.

As Hurricane Erin develops, forecasters predict that it will eventually dissipate in the open Atlantic by early August 23. The ongoing Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, is anticipated to be slightly above-average according to Colorado State University experts.