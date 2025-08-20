Hurricane Erin Threatens Florida with Rip Currents and High Waves

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Central Florida braces for severe effects from Hurricane Erin, despite the storm’s projected path keeping it offshore. The National Weather Service issued warnings about hazardous rip currents and towering waves, urging beachgoers to stay out of the water as the hurricane travels north-northwest.

Officials in Volusia County have instructed that those entering the ocean should do so only near staffed lifeguard stations. Conditions are anticipated to deteriorate, with wave heights near New Smyrna Beach forecast to reach 10 to 12 feet. Local beach authorities have removed trash cans and equipment in preparation for the storm’s impact.

As the hurricane approaches, dangerous rip currents are expected to persist through Friday, alongside the risk of minor flooding during high tide. On Sunday, meteorologists predicted rough surf along Florida’s east coast starting Monday, even though Erin is forecast to remain far from the U.S. mainland.

As of Sunday, surfers can expect wave heights of around 4 feet, with nearshore waters swelling to 5 feet. Environmental conditions are projected to worsen, threatening beach erosion as midweek approaches. Sun-seekers are advised to stay out of the water due to dangerous conditions.

The summer heat continues with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s, prompting potential afternoon thunderstorms. Meteorologists predict a 50% chance of rain most days, alongside ongoing monitoring of a new tropical wave in the Atlantic.

Erin maintains significant strength with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as it moves northward, approximately 585 miles southwest of Bermuda. North Carolina beach officials have ordered evacuations for certain areas such as Hatteras Island, anticipating storm surge and high waves that may reach over 10 feet. Residents have been instructed to follow updates from local authorities.

Hurricane Erin is not the only system being monitored; additional disturbances in the Atlantic may also develop. Despite the current risks, hurricane experts stress the importance of observing safety measures on the beaches.