Hurricane Erin Triggers High Surf and Wind Warnings Along East Coast

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Hurricane Erin is causing concerns along the East Coast, despite remaining hundreds of miles offshore. As of Wednesday morning, Erin was a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Meteorologists are closely tracking the storm as it heads northward.

A high surf advisory is now in effect for parts of Massachusetts’ southern coast, affecting Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until Thursday evening. Forecasters warn wave heights could peak south of Nantucket, reaching up to 20 feet by Friday morning, posing a risk of dangerous surf and strong rip currents.

The National Hurricane Center has cautioned residents of coastal communities, emphasizing that while the storm will not make landfall, its massive wind field could produce significant impacts. Winds of up to 50 mph are anticipated on the Cape and Islands, particularly on Friday.

“The storm will pass approximately 350 miles to our southeast on Friday,” said Cindy Fitzgibbon, chief meteorologist at StormTeam 5. “However, we can definitely expect the effects of Erin here.” High surf and strong rip currents are already influencing beach conditions, leading to swim bans at beaches in Nantucket.

In addition to high surf, residents of the Outer Banks in North Carolina are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the incoming storm surge. Dare County officials have urged locals and visitors to leave before seawater overtakes key access roads.

Despite Erin’s distance, tropical storm conditions are anticipated, particularly in North Carolina, as the storm continues to grow in size. Meteorologists are monitoring its movement closely as flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where rainfall has already reached up to six inches.

The storm’s projected path suggests that it will slowly drift north, avoiding a direct impact on the U.S. mainland. However, how large and how fast it grows will be critical factors in determining the extent of coastal damage it may cause.

Erin marks the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has seen predictions of six to 10 hurricanes this year, half of which may reach major hurricane status. Forecasters are also watching another developing system, Fernand, off the coast of Africa.