Hurricane Gabrielle Threatens East Coast as Category 4 Storm

NEWARK, NJ — Hurricane Gabrielle is currently a Category 4 storm located approximately 1,635 miles from the Azores, bringing significant concern to the East Coast.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and gusts reaching up to 160 mph. It is moving east-northeast at 23 mph with a pressure of 28.11 in.

This storm has prompted evacuations and warnings across potentially affected areas. Meteorologists are closely monitoring Gabrielle’s path and predicting that it could strengthen further as it approaches land.

Local officials in coastal regions are advising residents to prepare emergency kits and stay informed about weather updates. “We want to ensure everyone is ready ahead of the storm’s impact,” said local weather coordinator Sarah Jones.

The expected trajectory suggests Gabrielle could impact the U.S. East Coast within days, with projections indicating dangerous storm surges and heavy rainfall.

As the storm develops, residents are reminded to heed evacuation orders and avoid high-risk areas. The National Hurricane Center continues to provide updates regarding Gabrielle’s intensity and movement.

The storm is expected to bring rain and gusty winds, with significant flooding risks in low-lying areas.

The community is urged to stay vigilant, as current forecasts show the storm potentially bringing severe conditions by midweek.