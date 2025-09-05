News
Hurricane Kiko Approaches Hawaii, Threatening Heavy Rain and High Winds
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Hurricane Kiko has weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph as it moves toward Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is currently located about 1,360 miles east-southeast of Hilo and is forecast to approach the Hawaiian Islands early next week.
The storm’s intensity may fluctuate as it heads west at 9 mph, encountering cooler sea surface temperatures and increased wind shear. Despite this, the risk of direct rain and wind impacts is rising, though it remains uncertain how severe these effects will be.
In addition to strong winds, Kiko could produce heavy rainfall starting Monday, with associated flooding risks persisting into early Thursday. Forecasts indicate potential rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches per hour, especially across higher terrain.
As Kiko approaches, high surf and dangerous rip currents are anticipated, particularly on east-facing shores. Residents are urged to prepare their emergency supplies as the storm moves closer.
Hurricane Kiko had maximum winds of 130 mph earlier this week, but as of 5 p.m. Thursday, data indicated a slight weakening. Yet, experts suggest Kiko might re-intensify slightly before encountering conditions that could cause it to weaken rapidly.
The National Weather Service warns that even if Kiko remains a weaker storm, it could still bring significant wind and rain to the islands, impacting travel and daily life. With uncertainty still surrounding the storm’s track and intensity, residents are encouraged to stay updated as Kiko moves closer.
Weather officials are closely monitoring the system and will provide updates as needed. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency advises inhabitants to have a plan in place should evacuation become necessary.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase