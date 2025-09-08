Hurricane Kiko Weakens but Still Threatens Hawaii’s Shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Hurricane Kiko has decreased in strength to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, yet it remains on track to impact the Hawaiian Islands this week.

The acting governor of Hawaii declared a statewide state of emergency over the weekend as Kiko barreled across the Pacific. By Sunday afternoon, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters warned of potential heavy rainfall and large surf as it approaches.

As of the National Hurricane Center‘s latest advisory, Kiko was approximately 635 miles east of Hawaii and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Despite its weakened state, the storm could still bring dangerous swells and surf conditions starting Sunday.

“Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko are expected to reach the Big Island and Maui this Sunday,” the NHC reported. The statement added that these swells are anticipated to peak along east-facing shores of the islands from late Monday to midweek.

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke encourages residents to stay vigilant and monitor forecasts. The emergency proclamation enables state agencies to prepare resources for potential damage. “To ensure the safety of our communities, we stand ready to mobilize resources to respond quickly to any possible damage,” Luke said.

Hurricane Kiko has fluctuated between a Category 3 and 4 storm since last week, thanks to the warm waters of the tropical Pacific. However, the NHC predicts cooler sea-surface temperatures and less favorable conditions will likely lead to further weakening.

Current projections suggest Kiko may downgrade to a minimal hurricane strength by Monday night and possibly transition into a tropical storm by Tuesday, as it nears the islands.

The storm’s small size, with hurricane-force winds extending only 25 miles and tropical storm-force winds reaching up to 80 miles, means that the risk of severe wind damage for Hawaii remains low. An expert from FOX Weather noted, “A slight shift in Kiko’s track could dramatically alter its impact on the islands.”

Residents of Hawaii are urged to stay updated on the storm’s progression as Kiko continues its path across the Central Pacific.