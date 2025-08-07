Hurricane Season Intensifies with Two Systems Under Watch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development this week, following the recent end of Tropical Storm Dexter.
A low-pressure system, located several hundred miles off the Southeast U.S. coast, is expected to track northeastward. Although there’s only a 30% chance it will develop into a tropical or subtropical depression, it may increase moisture and create high surf and rip currents along the East Coast through this weekend.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa is showing potential for stronger development. This wave, moving further into the Atlantic, has a 60% chance of developing by the upcoming weekend. While it is still early in its progression, most models suggest it could curve north of the Leeward Islands by early next week.
Tropical Storm Dexter is now moving away from the U.S. and is predicted to transition into a powerful non-tropical low by Thursday. The National Hurricane Center will continue to watch for any low-pressure developments along a stationary front in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Around this time of year, a parade of tropical disturbances often emerges off the African coast. One such wave is expected to move offshore later this week, with conditions favorable for development, potentially impacting the Caribbean by mid-August.
Residents in hurricane-prone areas are advised to review their hurricane preparedness plans as the season progresses. The next named storms in the Atlantic will be Erin and Fernand.
