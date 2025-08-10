News
Hurricane Season Peaks: What Experts Predict for 2025
FORT COLLINS, Colorado — As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season approaches its historical peak, experts at Colorado State University (CSU) have issued updated forecasts anticipating elevated storm activity for the remainder of the season.
With four months still left in the season, predictions suggest 12 additional named storms will form, aligning closely with CSU’s earlier forecast of 17 named storms and nine hurricanes. The latest projection estimates a total of 16 named storms, including the four already recorded, alongside eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher.
Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at CSU, noted, “CSU continues to predict slightly above-normal Atlantic season,” attributing this to relatively warm sea surface temperatures and a likely absence of El Niño conditions. “Warm sea surface temperatures and ENSO neutral conditions typically provide a more conducive environment for hurricane formation and intensification,” he added.
Despite favorable conditions, forecasters express caution. CSU’s team highlighted a “lower-than-normal confidence” in the outlook due to high Caribbean shear noted in recent weeks, which is generally linked with less active hurricane seasons.
Additionally, the forecast indicates a 48 percent likelihood that a major hurricane will strike the continental U.S. coastline before the season ends on November 30. The probability rises to 24 percent for the East Coast, including Florida, and 31 percent for the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to Texas.
NOAA has echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the need for preparedness as the season progresses. Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm stated, “As we enter the second half of the season, this updated hurricane outlook serves as a call to action to prepare now, in advance, rather than delay until a warning is issued.”
With conditions still trending towards an active hurricane season, meteorologists warn the public to stay informed and prepared as potential storm activity ramps up, particularly as the peak of the season approaches.
