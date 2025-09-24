Sports
Hurricanes Face Panthers in Community Preseason Game at Lenovo Center
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes are set to face the Florida Panthers in their annual Community Preseason Game at Lenovo Center on Wednesday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 6:00 p.m. ET.
This marks the Hurricanes’ second preseason outing after a narrow 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. The team is looking to improve with several key players returning to the lineup.
Fans will get their first look at new addition Nikolaj Ehlers in a Hurricanes jersey, joining established stars like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on the ice. The anticipated matchup should provide an exciting evening for attendees as the event is nearly sold out, with tickets priced at just $10.
The game will be viewable through local broadcasts on Hurricanes.com, though it will be geo-restricted to the Raleigh and Florida markets. Fans can also follow the action on 99.9 The Fan or through the Hurricanes App.
Among the players participating for the Hurricanes are several main roster staples, alongside promising depth talents. Coach Rod Brind'Amour has already confirmed that he plans to use eight key players in the match tonight.
Injury updates report several players, including Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal, will be absent from the game, but the team is optimistic about their performance with a stronger roster on display.
The excitement for this preseason event is palpable, as fans look forward to the upcoming season while enjoying a night dedicated to community spirit and hockey.
