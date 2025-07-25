Sports
Hurricanes Sign Forward Jackson Blake to $45 Million Contract Extension
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Thursday that they have signed forward Jackson Blake to an eight-year, $45 million contract extension, effective with the 2026-27 season. Blake, who will turn 22 on August 3, had an impressive rookie season, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists for a total of 34 points in 80 games.
During the playoffs, Blake continued to perform well, adding three goals and three assists in 15 games. His consistency earned him a notable place among NHL rookies, including leadership in game-winning goals with six and a plus-minus rating of +10.
Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky praised Blake’s performance, stating, “Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture, and we’re excited about his future with our club.”
Blake was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 109th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on April 16, 2024, and is now finishing the final year of his entry-level contract signed on April 10, 2024. While the average annual value of his new deal is listed at $5.625 million, reports suggest the actual AAV may be around $5.1 million due to deferred payments.
Following the signing, Blake’s position with the Hurricanes appears secure as he enters what is commonly referred to as a critical second season in the league, with expectations running high for his continued development and impact on the team.
