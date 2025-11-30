Sports
Hurricanes’ Staal Might Return as Bussi Starts Against Flames
RALEIGH, N.C. – Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal may return to action after missing three games due to illness. The 37-year-old practiced fully on Saturday and is hopeful to play against the Calgary Flames this afternoon at Lenovo Center.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said before the game that he is optimistic about Staal’s participation. ‘He looked good out there yesterday,’ Brind’Amour stated. ‘We’re hopeful he can go.’ Staal usually plays alongside Jordan Martinook.
In goal, Brandon Bussi will make back-to-back starts for the first time in his career. Bussi, 27, impressed on Friday against Winnipeg, becoming the first Hurricanes goaltender in franchise history to win six of his first seven career starts. He currently holds a record of 6-1-0 with an .899 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.
The Hurricanes are coming off a decisive 5-1 victory over the Jets, where forward Seth Jarvis achieved his second career hat trick. Carolina currently has a record of 15-7-2, placing them second in the Metropolitan Division.
The Flames come into the game with a 9-14-3 record, but they have recently found success, winning four out of their last five games, including a 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The matchup is set for a 5 p.m. ET puck drop.
Calgary is dealing with injuries to several players, including Martin Pospisil, Zayne Parekh, and Samuel Honzek. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will be without Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jaccob Slavin.
As both teams prepare for the matchup, the Hurricanes are eager to continue their winning momentum. Coach Brind’Amour emphasized the need for a strong start against a capable Flames team.
