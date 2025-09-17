Business
Hyatt Unveils Two New Hotels in Kuala Lumpur Ahead of ASEAN Summit
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Hyatt recently opened two new hotels in Kuala Lumpur in anticipation of the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled for late October 2025. The Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur are specifically designed to accommodate the influx of delegates expected to attend the summit.
The Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, located atop the Merdeka 118 skyscraper, caters to the luxury market and offers 252 guestrooms spanning from the 100th to the 118th floors. Herman Kemp, the general manager, highlighted the hotel’s focus on providing a bespoke experience for discerning delegates. ‘Rather than scale, we offer an exclusive, elevated experience,’ he said.
The hotel includes six residential-style Executive Salons with natural lighting and versatile seating arrangements, accommodating up to 170 people theater-style when combining salons. Meanwhile, the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur, situated across from the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, features 306 rooms and a total of 16 event spaces, including a grand ballroom that doesn’t have pillars.
<p'Early feedback shows that our facilities will meet the needs of modern business travelers,' said a Hyatt spokesperson. They also mentioned that the company will work with Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau for initiatives related to the ASEAN Summit.
The two new properties increase Hyatt’s presence in Kuala Lumpur to seven hotels total, with other locations such as the Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur and Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur already popular among business delegates.
With these developments, Kuala Lumpur is positioning itself as a significant player in the regional MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) market, especially as it prepares for high-profile gatherings later this year.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo