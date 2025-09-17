Hyatt Unveils Two New Hotels in Kuala Lumpur Ahead of ASEAN Summit

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Hyatt recently opened two new hotels in Kuala Lumpur in anticipation of the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled for late October 2025. The Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur are specifically designed to accommodate the influx of delegates expected to attend the summit.

The Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, located atop the Merdeka 118 skyscraper, caters to the luxury market and offers 252 guestrooms spanning from the 100th to the 118th floors. Herman Kemp, the general manager, highlighted the hotel’s focus on providing a bespoke experience for discerning delegates. ‘Rather than scale, we offer an exclusive, elevated experience,’ he said.

The hotel includes six residential-style Executive Salons with natural lighting and versatile seating arrangements, accommodating up to 170 people theater-style when combining salons. Meanwhile, the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur, situated across from the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, features 306 rooms and a total of 16 event spaces, including a grand ballroom that doesn’t have pillars.

<p'Early feedback shows that our facilities will meet the needs of modern business travelers,' said a Hyatt spokesperson. They also mentioned that the company will work with Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau for initiatives related to the ASEAN Summit.

The two new properties increase Hyatt’s presence in Kuala Lumpur to seven hotels total, with other locations such as the Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur and Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur already popular among business delegates.

With these developments, Kuala Lumpur is positioning itself as a significant player in the regional MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) market, especially as it prepares for high-profile gatherings later this year.