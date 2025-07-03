Hyeseong Kim Set for Increased Playing Time with Dodgers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hyeseong Kim of the Los Angeles Dodgers is poised to receive more playing time in the coming weeks after manager Dave Roberts‘ recent remarks about his performance and position. Following an ankle injury that sidelined Tommy Edman for three weeks, Kim has been named the starting second baseman as Edman transitions to the outfield.

Kim has made a strong case for consistent play. The 26-year-old utility player, who was called up from Triple-A as a temporary replacement, boasts impressive statistics, hitting .383 with two home runs and an .968 OPS this season. His versatility allows him to play both the infield and outfield, but second base is his strongest position.

Edman returned to the lineup on May 18, and the Dodgers have decided to utilize him in the outfield more frequently, which opens the door for Kim. “I think that Hyeseong has earned opportunities, and I don’t want to get him to lose his mojo and sit for four or five days and expect good at-bats,” Roberts stated earlier this month.

So far, Kim has started 24 games in the 2025 season. His success in the Korea Baseball Organization where he earned four Gold Glove awards has translated well to the MLB. He has also stolen seven bases, showcasing his speed and awareness on the bases.

Many fans have expressed their enthusiasm for seeing Kim in the lineup regularly. With his current form, that wish may soon be granted as the Dodgers look to bolster their competitiveness through the summer months. Roberts has indicated that Kim’s consistent performance will result in more opportunities in the lineup.

“He is doing everything he can to stay prepared, be prepared,” Roberts remarked about Kim, highlighting the player’s dedication to studying the game and making adjustments.

As the Dodgers deal with various injuries across their roster, Kim’s ability to fill gaps will be crucial. With Edman back as an outfielder, Kim’s role in the infield may expand, providing him a chance to continue his impressive performance as the season progresses.