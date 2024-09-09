Hyundai Launches Updated Alcazar SUV in India

Hyundai has officially launched the updated version of the Alcazar SUV in India, with prices commencing at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs. 15.99 lakh for the diesel variants. This mid-life update aligns with recent changes seen in the five-door sibling, the Creta.

The exterior of the Alcazar has undergone several design modifications, featuring a new grille, updated headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and Hyundai’s signature connected taillamps. While the overall silhouette remains similar to that of the previous model, these changes contribute to a fresh and modern appearance.

Potential buyers can choose from eight different exterior color options, including Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Ranger Khaki, and Fiery Red, among others. Inside, significant upgrades have been made to the cabin, which now boasts larger dual digital displays, ventilated rear seating, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Alcazar continues to offer both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, allowing buyers to select a variant that best suits their requirements. In terms of powertrains, the SUV is available with the automaker’s 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine, delivering 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel variant producing 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Transmission options for the petrol engine include a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the diesel variant is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a six-speed manual option. These engines are shared with models like the Creta, Verna, and others.

The major competitors for the Hyundai Alcazar in the market include other three-row SUVs that also offer six and seven-seat capacities.