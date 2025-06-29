IAEA Chief: Iran Could Restart Uranium Enrichment in Months

VIENNA, Austria – The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated that Iran has the capacity to restart enriching uranium within months, casting doubt on U.S. President Donald Trump‘s assertions that recent military strikes have severely crippled Tehran’s nuclear program.

Grossi’s remarks follow a series of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this month. These strikes were launched as part of an effort to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which Tehran claims its program is not aimed at achieving.

Following the attacks, Grossi addressed CBS‘s “Face the Nation,” saying, “It is clear that there has been severe damage, but it’s not total damage.” He explained that while the strikes caused significant disruption, the core components of Iran’s nuclear program remain intact and operational.

Despite Trump’s assertions that the military actions had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s capabilities, Grossi emphasized, “The capacities they have are there.” He noted that Iran could be producing enriched uranium again soon, particularly if they choose to activate their industrial and technological resources.

U.S. military officials have yet to provide a comprehensive assessment of the operations’ effectiveness, though some lawmakers have acknowledged that not all nuclear materials may have been destroyed. Grossi underlined the necessity for the IAEA to gain access to Iranian facilities to evaluate ongoing nuclear activities, highlighting a troubling lack of clarity regarding Iran’s uranium stockpiles.

In the wake of the strikes, Iran’s parliament passed a bill to halt cooperation with the IAEA, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated the nation might reconsider its membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Grossi expressed concern over this development, stating that continued dialogue with Iran is essential for both sides.

“At some point, the IAEA will have to return,” Grossi said, insisting on the importance of re-establishing oversight of Iran’s nuclear program. He also mentioned findings of uranium traces in undeclared locations within Iran, adding that the IAEA had been seeking answers for years.

As tensions simmer, the situation around Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains precarious, with Grossi urging for a diplomatic solution that effectively addresses the complex concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities.