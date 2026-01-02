IAEA’s Jaqueline Calabria Inspires Women in STEM Through Football and Science

VIENNA, Austria — Jaqueline Calabria, a Radiation Protection Specialist at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently led her team to victory at the Inter-Agency Games in Rennes, France. The event showcased not only athletic prowess but also the importance of women pursuing careers in science and technology.

Calabria, who joined the IAEA in 2022, emphasizes the need for empowerment in STEM fields, particularly for women. She was motivated to become involved in nuclear safety during her studies in Brazil, despite initial doubts about her potential.

“When people talk about nuclear energy, they immediately ask two questions: Is it safe and what will happen with the waste? I really like that I can answer the question with confidence,” said Calabria. Her journey began on the football field in Belo Horizonte, where she learned discipline and resilience, qualities that have played a crucial role in her scientific career.

After overcoming financial barriers to attend the Federal University of Minas Gerais, she completed her master’s in radiation at the Nuclear Technology Development Center. Her dedication led to a Ph.D., and she has since been a part of significant projects involving radioactive waste management.

“Jaqueline’s commitment and insight were truly remarkable,” praised Stela Cota, her former mentor. Calabria has since redesigned the Database on Discharges of Radionuclides, enhancing transparency in reporting radioactive releases worldwide.

As vice president of Women in Nuclear Brazil, she has encouraged many women to break into the field. “It was WiN that helped me overcome my doubts,” she noted, underlining the importance of community support.

Calabria’s leadership extends beyond science. She successfully captained the IAEA women’s football team at the Inter-Agency Games, demonstrating that skills from sports translate into her professional life. “Football taught me discipline and persistence,” she stated.

The IAEA is dedicated to promoting gender equality and supporting women in nuclear fields, launching initiatives to provide scholarships and training for female professionals. Through stories like Calabria’s, the IAEA aims to inspire future generations to engage in STEM careers.