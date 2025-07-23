Ian Baker-Finch Announces Retirement After 30 Years in Golf Broadcasting

NEW YORK, NY — Ian Baker-Finch, the esteemed golf analyst and former British Open champion, announced his retirement from CBS Sports on Tuesday after a distinguished 30-year career in broadcasting.

Baker-Finch, who has been a part of CBS Sports for the past 19 years, will call his final two PGA Tour events, concluding with the Wyndham Championship on August 3. In a heartfelt statement, he shared his journey, saying, “Golf has been an enormous part of my life. I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and work with the very best in television.”

The 64-year-old praised his CBS Sports family, including teammates and crew, for their dedication and camaraderie, expressing gratitude for their role in creating cherished broadcast memories over the years.

David Berson, CBS Sports president, acknowledged Baker-Finch’s significant contributions to the network, stating, “As a major champion and respected voice in golf, we will miss his passion and insight on the air.”

Having made his broadcasting debut with ABC and ESPN in 1998, Baker-Finch became known for his engaging commentary style, earning a loyal fanbase. He joined CBS in 2006 as a hole announcer, where his expertise enriched golf telecasts.

Baker-Finch’s playing career includes notable wins on four major tours, including his triumph at the 1991 British Open. He has also represented Australia in multiple international competitions and served as captain for the Australian teams in the Olympic Games.

As he prepares for retirement, Baker-Finch reflected on his career and his passion for golf, saying, “Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.” His announcement leaves CBS Sports facing the challenge of filling the influential role he has occupied for nearly two decades.