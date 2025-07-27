Ian Baker-Finch Retires from CBS Sports After 30-Year Career

New York, NY — Ian Baker-Finch announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a 30-year career in golf broadcasting, including 19 years with CBS Sports. Baker-Finch, 64, will conclude his tenure at the Wyndham Championship on August 3.

In a statement shared via social media, Baker-Finch expressed gratitude for his experiences both as a player and a commentator. “Golf has been an enormous part of my life,” he said. “I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and more recently work with the very best in television.”

Baker-Finch is well-known for his victory at the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He began his broadcasting career in 1998 with ESPN and joined CBS in 2007, quickly earning a reputation as a trusted voice in golf analysis.

“We’ll miss his passion, insight, warmth, and steady presence on the air,” stated David Berson, CBS Sports President and CEO. “Finchy will always be part of the CBS Sports family. We thank him for his immeasurable contributions.”

Baker-Finch’s retirement marks a notable shift in CBS Sports’ golf coverage. He plans to work the last two tournaments of the PGA Tour regular season, after which CBS has not yet announced a replacement. “Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf,” he added.

Reflection from fans and colleagues has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting his kindness and professionalism both on and off the course. Baker-Finch leaves behind a legacy that spans decades as a player and commentator.