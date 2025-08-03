Ian Baker-Finch Retires from Golf Broadcasting After 30 Years

ORLANDO, Florida – Ian Baker-Finch, a revered voice in golf, announced his retirement from broadcasting after 30 years in the industry. The Australian native, who first gained fame by winning the Open Championship in 1991, has been a familiar presence during major golf events and is known for his insightful commentary.

Baker-Finch, now 64, has covered significant moments in golf history, including Tiger Woods‘ dramatic 2019 Masters victory, Adam Scott‘s first green jacket in 2013, and Rory McIlroy‘s Grand Slam achievement. His journey in sports broadcasting began with ESPN and ABC Sports before joining CBS Sports in 2007, where he became a trusted voice guiding fans through some of the sport’s greatest events.

Reflecting on his time in broadcasting, Baker-Finch emphasized the importance of relationships over trophies. “There are so many moments,” he said. “The time spent with my colleagues and friends is what stays with you.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan praised Baker-Finch’s contributions, remarking, “Ian’s contributions have helped elevate the sport and enrich its storytelling.” Monahan extended best wishes for Baker-Finch’s retirement and future pursuits.

After years of covering tournaments worldwide, Baker-Finch looks forward to a new chapter focusing on golf course design. He reminisces about his childhood, helping his father shape a local course in Queensland, and expressed excitement about returning to this passion. “I’ll still be involved, just at a different pace,” he said.

With retirement, Baker-Finch anticipates enjoying more time with family, stating, “I’ll have 23 more weekends at home every year.” This transition offers him a chance to relax and explore opportunities outside of broadcasting.

Baker-Finch’s departure marks the end of an era for golf broadcasting, leaving a unique void in the sport. “I think people sensed that I just love golf,” he reflected. His genuine passion for the game resonated with viewers, as he strived to provide insight and encouragement through broadcasts.

This retirement is not a farewell but rather a return to his roots in golf. Baker-Finch’s journey continues as he seeks to shape the courses where the game is played, proving that while he steps away from the microphone, his love for golf remains unwavering.