Ian Baker-Finch Retires After 30 Years in Golf Broadcasting

Riviera Beach, Florida – After three decades of broadcasting golf, Ian Baker-Finch has announced his retirement, a move that ends a significant era in the sport. The 64-year-old Australian commentator made the announcement earlier this week, reflecting on his journey from a young player in Queensland to a celebrated broadcaster.

Baker-Finch, who won the Open Championship in 1991, has been a fixture in sports commentary, sharing memorable moments from major tournaments like Tiger Woods‘ 2019 Masters win and Adam Scott‘s historic victory in 2013. He began his broadcasting career with ESPN and ABC Sports before joining CBS Sports in 2007.

“There are so many moments,” Baker-Finch said, reminiscing about his years behind the microphone. “The time spent with my colleagues, my family at CBS, and even before that with ABC, ESPN, and the networks back home in Australia – that’s what stays with you. The friendships. The camaraderie.”

Baker-Finch expressed a clear sense of nostalgia for the people he’s worked with, highlighting that while the tournaments are unforgettable, it’s the relationships that matter most. PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan praised Baker-Finch’s contributions to the sport, saying, “Ian Baker-Finch has been a cherished voice in golf for nearly three decades…”

Looking ahead, Baker-Finch is excited about returning to his roots in golf course design. He expressed a desire to explore this long-held passion after feeling constrained by his broadcasting duties. “I’ll still be involved, just at a different pace,” he said, elaborating on his childhood experiences of helping shape local courses with his father.

Alongside his new focus, he also looks forward to spending more time with his family, stating, “I’ll have 23 more weekends at home every year.” This newfound flexibility excites him, as he plans to enjoy life beyond the camera.

Baker-Finch concluded by emphasizing that this isn’t a farewell to golf, but rather a transition to a new chapter. “I think people sensed that I just love golf,” he said. His departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the golfing world, but with his continued involvement in course design, he aims to shape the future of the sport.