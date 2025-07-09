News
Ian Waite receives national recognition for empowering communities through sports
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ian Waite, a college student at Lynn University, is poised to receive national recognition for his work in transforming communities through sports. Waite, who grew up in Pittsburgh, has dedicated himself to helping underserved students achieve their dreams.
Waite, a former three-sport athlete and captain of his high school basketball, baseball, and cross-country teams, reflects on how sports shaped his life. ‘Growing up, I was a three-sport athlete. Sports were my entire life,’ he said.
During his senior year of high school, he realized that his purpose extended beyond personal athletic aspirations. ‘I had two parents who worked in higher education institutions, so leaving high school sports was just a stepping stone for me to go to college and pursue other passions,’ Waite explained.
As a freshman, he founded the nonprofit organization Bigger Than Sports (BTS) to support students and student-athletes from underserved backgrounds. ‘I realized that not every other student had that stepping stone,’ he added.
BTS has made a notable impact, particularly for students like Lenard Hart from Delray Beach. Hart credits BTS for helping him gain confidence and navigate challenges. ‘Even though they helped me, it’s allowed me to help my peers struggling the way I struggled,’ Hart, an Atlantic High School student, said.
With BTS’s mentorship, Hart earned a scholarship to St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. He initially found education daunting but has since turned his fear into motivation.
Later this month, Waite will be honored with an ESPY Award for his leadership and positive impact through sports. ‘I can’t lie to you. I (had) tears. Even now, a couple of weeks later, I ask my team to pinch me because it still doesn’t feel real,’ Waite shared. He is excited to celebrate the influence of sports as a catalyst for change.
