Iasmin Lucindo Faces Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 109 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada – Iasmin Lucindo, a 23-year-old Brazilian fighter, is scheduled to face Angela Hill, the oldest woman on the UFC roster, at UFC Vegas 109 on August 9. Lucindo expressed disbelief at the 17-year age gap between them, noting that Hill, now 34, was already a fighter when she was born.

“That’s crazy,” Lucindo told MMA Fighting. “I respect Angela a lot. I’ve watched her fight many times before I was in the UFC, and I know the athlete she is.” Lucindo’s journey in MMA includes 23 professional fights, turning pro at just 14, just three years after Hill made her debut.

Despite their age difference, Lucindo and Hill have faced similar challenges in their professional experiences. While Hill has fought 32 times in total, Lucindo’s experience in the Octagon has been rapidly growing, with notable victories over veterans like Marina Rodriguez and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Lucindo’s most recent fight resulted in a loss against Amanda Lemos.

As she prepares for this high-stakes bout, Lucindo feels particularly energized, having welcomed her mother to Bahia for her training camp. “I can’t help but feel happy going into this fight,” she said. “I was able to connect to my mother in a camp for the first time. I know how much I dedicate, and this energy means everything to me.”

Lucindo sees this fight as a crucial milestone in her career. “Angela Hill is a renowned athlete, very experienced. I like being challenged, and I always show my best in such situations.” She emphasized that while Hill may be underestimated because of her age, she is a tough opponent who cannot be taken lightly.

Overall, Lucindo is ready for whatever comes her way. She stated, “I’m always trained to go three rounds, and if the opportunity arises for a knockout or submission, I’ll go for it. I’m prepared for a war.” Fans can expect an exciting matchup as both fighters bring their unique strengths to the Octagon.