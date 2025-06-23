IBM Stock Surges Amid AI Transformation as Analysts Boost Price Target

ARMONK, N.Y. – IBM has seen a significant rise in stock price due to its successful shift to software and consulting services focused on artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and enterprise automation. The company’s stock closed at a record high of $283.21 on June 18, marking an increase of over 27% year-to-date.

Despite a slight drop after reporting its first-quarter earnings in April, IBM still exceeded expectations. It reported a 1% growth in revenue to $14.5 billion year-over-year, although overall revenue was down 10%, with adjusted earnings per share declining by 5%. Looking ahead, the company projects a 5% growth in revenue for the full year, showcasing its ongoing transformation.

Analysts have responded favorably to IBM’s momentum in AI. Wedbush raised its price target for the stock to $325, citing IBM as a strong investment choice. Analysts highlighted the company’s $6 billion generative AI business and its robust hybrid cloud capabilities. They predict that by 2027, 75% of AI workloads could be on platforms similar to those offered by IBM.

IBM’s focus on AI and hybrid cloud technology, along with aspirations in quantum computing, positions the company for continued growth. The ease of AI adoption in business operations indicates a new growth cycle for IBM, further enhancing its appeal as an investment amid changing technological landscapes.

However, in recent trading, there have been signs of volatility. As of June 22, intraday trading data showed a bearish pattern with the stock facing resistance at $285.10. This could indicate a challenging environment for short-term traders, although some long-term investors may view this as a minor setback.