Ibragim Ibragimov Reflects on Family’s Journey in Sports

Manchester, England — Ibragim Ibragimov smiles as he recalls the significant changes his family has experienced since moving from Dagestan, Russia, to England eight years ago. The 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter and Professional Fighters League (PFL) star expresses, ‘I love it here.’ He and his father often remark, ‘This is the country I should have been born in.’

In 2017, Ibragim left his home in the North Caucasus in search of better opportunities for himself and his three brothers, Amir (17), Gazik (16), and Muhammad (15). The initial plan had them finish their education before attending a university in the UK.

However, circumstances shifted for the Ibragimov family. Ibragim is now a professional fighter, recognized as a top prospect in the PFL, while all three of his brothers have signed with Manchester United, with Amir striving for a spot on the first team. ‘The main thing for us is to squeeze everything out of our sports,’ says Ibragim. ‘I want them to play for all of the best teams in the world.’

Dagestan has gained notoriety among fight fans, producing numerous UFC champions in recent years thanks to its rich history in wrestling. Ibragim credits this success to cultural values that emphasize strength and self-defense from an early age. ‘When I was a kid, my dad always told me and my little brothers that we had to be strong to protect ourselves, our family, and our friends,’ he recalls.

Amir Ibragimov excelled in wrestling, which has transitioned well into football. Ibragim notes, ‘Some of the footballers he comes up against don’t have the same base he has,’ explaining Amir’s strong build and competitive edge stem from wrestling.

At just nine years old, Amir began training at Sheffield United. Despite being grouped with older boys, he held his own due to his wrestling background. Shortly after signing, Manchester United noticed Amir during a tournament in which he scored a brilliant free-kick.

‘One of their scouts saw him play and picked him straight away,’ says Ibragim. By April 2023, Amir became one of the youngest players in Manchester United history to train with the first team, declaring, ‘This is where I belong.’

Ibragim believes Amir can become a first-team player, emphasizing the hunger of young players compared to their senior counterparts. Gazik and Muhammad have since followed suit, joining Manchester United.

‘Gazik, this kid is talented,’ Ibragim states. ‘He picked up everything quicker than everyone else. He’s going to be like a new Rio Ferdinand for Man United.’

Currently based in Manchester, Ibragim dedicates his days to refining his MMA skills at Manchester Top Team. Recently, he spent three weeks in Dagestan training at Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s gym, helping Islam Makhachev prepare for his UFC title fight.

‘I would never have thought I would be training under Khabib,’ Ibragim remarks, recalling how he idolized the fighter growing up. Now, he trains alongside UFC champions and dreams of winning a world title of his own.

Yet, Ibragim also yearns to share the pitch with his brothers at Manchester United’s Old Trafford. ‘It would be huge,’ he says of the idea of fighting there, showcasing his aspiration to blend his family’s sporting success.