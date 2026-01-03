Sports
Ibrahim Mbaye Shines in Senegal’s AFCON Victory Over Sudan
Tangier, Morocco – Teenager Ibrahim Mbaye scored just four minutes after coming off the bench, securing a 3-1 victory for Senegal against Sudan in the first knockout match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
The 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward had previously made headlines for his impressive performances, including a goal and two assists during a friendly against Kenya in November 2025 and contributing to Sadio Mane‘s goal in Senegal’s group stage draw against DR Congo.
In Saturday’s match, Senegal faced an early challenge when Sudan’s Aamir Abdallah scored in the sixth minute, putting pressure on the Senegalese team. However, Pape Gueye scored twice before halftime, giving Senegal a 2-1 lead. Mbaye’s introduction in the second half proved crucial as he quickly extended the lead to 3-1, solidifying Senegal’s place in the quarter-finals.
Coach Pape Thiaw opted for changes after the previous group matches, and Mbaye’s explosive entry reminded fans of his potential. In just his second game on the tournament stage, he showcased his speed and scoring ability.
With this victory, Senegal, known for its rich football history, will now prepare to face either Mali or Tunisia in the quarter-finals, looking to build on today’s performance and utilize Mbaye’s growing talent.
The match was notable for the large presence of fans and officials, including the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe, who attended to witness the thrilling encounter.
