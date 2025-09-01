Entertainment
Ice Age: Boiling Point Announced with Theatrical Release Date
ORLANDO, Florida – Disney announced the title and release date for the upcoming sixth installment of the Ice Age franchise, named Ice Age: Boiling Point. The reveal took place during the Destination D23 event on August 30, 2025, where it was confirmed that the film will hit theaters on February 5, 2027.
The official logline describes Ice Age: Boiling Point as a “dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.” Returning voice cast includes Ray Romano as Manny, Queen Latifah as Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, and Simon Pegg as Buck.
The franchise began in 2002 and has released several sequels, including The Meltdown, Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Continental Drift, and Collision Course, which came out in 2016 and grossed nearly $409 million worldwide. Overall, the Ice Age films have accumulated around $3.2 billion at the global box office.
In addition to the Ice Age announcement, Disney also introduced a new original film titled Hexed, which follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discovering magical powers that turn their lives upside down. Hexed is set to premiere in November 2026.
The news of Ice Age: Boiling Point marks the revival of one of the most successful animated franchises, with its last film being almost a decade ago.
